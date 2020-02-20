Student Union

Free USC Tuition to Students With $80K or Less Family Income

By Associated Press
February 20, 2020 04:40 PM
FILE - In this March 12, 2019 file photo people walk at the University Village area of the University of Southern California in…
In this March 12, 2019 file photo, people walk at the University Village area of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES - The University of Southern California will phase in free tuition for undergraduate students from families with an annual income of $80,000 or less, USC President Carol L. Folt announced Thursday.

As part of the  initiative, ownership of a home will not be counted in determining a student's financial need to attend the Los Angeles private college with 20,500 undergraduates, where tuition and living expenses are above $77,000 annually.

“We're opening the door wider to make a USC education possible for talented students from all walks of life,'' Folt said in a statement.

The changes will be phased in beginning with first-year students entering USC in the fall of 2020 and the spring of 2021, USC said.

The university also said it will increase undergraduate financial aid by more than $30 million annually. When fully implemented, the expansion will allow USC to provide stronger financial assistance to more than 4,000 students every year.

An undergraduate's estimated full-time, two-semester tuition for 2019-2020 is $57,256, according to USC's cost and financial aid website.

Adding fees, housing, meals, books, supplies, transportation and miscellaneous costs boosts the total to $77, 459. For students living with parents or relatives the total estimate is $64,715.

In comparison, the estimated annual average cost for a California resident undergraduate living on campus at the nine public University of California colleges is $36,100. The cost for a student living off campus averages $33,200.

According to USC, two-thirds of its undergraduates receive financial aid and more than 21% of undergraduates are from low-income families.

In all, USC's undergraduate students each year receive more than $640 million in awards from all sources for tuition and expenses. More than half of the total is from USC grants and scholarships.

“With this new initiative, we will be even better positioned to recruit students from all backgrounds and strengthen the USC experience for everyone,'' said USC Provost Charles F. Zukoski.

Folt, the former chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, became USC's president last year as the university dealt with a series of major scandals, including the college admissions bribery case.

That scandal followed allegations that the school ignored complaints of widespread sexual misconduct by a longtime campus gynecologist and an investigation into a medical school dean accused of smoking methamphetamine with a woman who overdosed.

Related Stories

The Cindarella Castle at Walt Disney World in Orlando.
Archive
Disney Offers Tuition for Hourly Workers in Tight Job Market
Disney is offering to pay full tuition for hourly workers who want to earn a college degree or finish a high school diploma. The Walt Disney Co. said Wednesday it will pay upfront tuition to workers who want to take classes starting in the fall. Disney initially will invest $50 million into the "Disney Aspire" program and up to $25 million a year after that. Other large corporations have begun paying tuition for workers in a job market with…
FILE - A sweatshirt and pennant are seen inside the bookstore at New York University in New York.
USA
New York University Offers Free Medical School Tuition
Students considering careers as doctors have just been given extra incentive to pursue medical degrees. The New York University School of Medicine announced Thursday that it would now be tuition-free for all current and future students. Dr. Robert Grossman, dean of the medical school, said the enormous debt accumulated by medical students is sending potential doctors to seek other careers. "A population as diverse as ours is best served by doctors…
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 08/16/2018 - 21:15
Free Tuition
USA
New York Lawmakers Approve Plan for Tuition-free College
Lawmakers in the state of New York have approved a plan to provide free tuition for lower- and middle-class students attending the City University of New York (CUNY) and the State University of New York (SUNY).The new initiative, called the Excelsior Scholarship Program, comes as part of the 2018 New York State Budget, which was approved Sunday.Starting in the fall of 2017, students from households making less than $100,000 will be eligible for the free tuition, with the…
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 04/10/2017 - 16:15
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube