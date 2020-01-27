USA

GM to Invest $2.2B in Detroit to Build Electric Vehicles

By Associated Press
January 27, 2020 01:33 PM
Mark Reuss, President, General Motors speaks at the GM Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in Hamtramck, Mich., Monday, Jan. 27,…
Mark Reuss, President, General Motors speaks at the GM Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in Hamtramck, Mich., Jan. 27, 2020.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - General Motors is spending $2.2 billion to refurbish an underused Detroit factory so it can build a series of electric and self-driving vehicles, eventually employing 2,000 people.
    
GM said in a statement Monday that the factory will start building the company's first electric pickup late in 2021, followed by a funky-looking self-driving shuttle for GM's Cruise autonomous vehicle unit.
    
The truck will be the first of several electric vehicles to be built at the plant, which straddles the border between Detroit and the enclave of Hamtramck. The company has plans to revive the Hummer nameplate for one of the vehicles.
    
In November of 2018 GM announced plans to close the factory along with three others in the U.S. But the company promised to reopen Detroit-Hamtramck to build electric vehicles during last fall's contentious contract negotiations with the United Auto Workers union.
    
At that time the plant employed about 1,500 hourly and salaried workers. Currently the plant is working on one shift with about 900 workers making the Cadillac CT6 and Chevrolet Impala sedans.
    
The factory will be shut down at the end of February, when renovations are expected to begin. The general assembly area as well as the paint and body shops will get major upgrades including new machinery, conveyors and controls, GM said in a statement.
    
GM will also invest $800 million in equipment for parts suppliers and other projects related to the new electric trucks.

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: An official New York State electric car is displayed in a New York State exhibit at the 2019 New York International…
Economy & Business
US Auto Showrooms Need More Electric Cars, Environmental Group Says
The report found that 44% of dealerships offering EVs had no more than two EVs available in showrooms
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 11/12/2019 - 21:59
FILE -The logo for General Motors decorates the entrance at the site of a GM information technology center in Roswell, Georgia.
Silicon Valley & Technology
US Agency, GM Discuss Deployment of Self-Driving Cars
GM and another company have petitioned to deploy self-driving vehicles on American roads
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 12/20/2019 - 20:31
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

GM to Invest $2.2B in Detroit to Build Electric Vehicles

Mark Reuss, President, General Motors speaks at the GM Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in Hamtramck, Mich., Monday, Jan. 27,…
USA

Trump's Lawyers Resume Defense in Impeachment Trial

White House counsel Pat Cipollone departs the Senate following defense arguments by the Republicans in the impeachment trial
Trump Impeachment

Bolton Book Undermines Trump Impeachment Defense

FILE - National security adviser John Bolton speaks to reporters during the daily press briefing in the Brady press briefing room.
Africa

France Urges US to Stay in Fight Against Islamists in Africa's Sahel

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian speaks with journalists as he arrives for a meeting to discuss the situation in…
US Politics

Elizabeth Warren Seeks Spark in Final Sprint to Iowa

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks during a town hall meeting in Davenport, Iowa, Jan. 26, 2020.