(Im)migration Recap: Nov. 10-15

Another shift at the U.S. border

The U.S. apprehended fewer families at the Mexico border than it has in more than a year in October, officials announced this week. But nearly one in 10 people sent back to Mexico to await their immigration hearings are caught trying to re-enter the U.S. undetected, as the Migrant Protection Protocols continue to push thousands of migrants and asylum-seekers back.

DACA undecided

The U.S. Supreme Court will determine if the Trump administration legally shut down the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA. Meet a doctor waiting on the decision to know if he can keep building his life and career in the U.S.

Latin America's migrant crisis

The U.N. says it needs more money to deal with the ongoing Venezuelan exodus affecting not only the South American country but its neighbors near and far.

Limiting labor — by country

France is imposing labor quotas for nationals of non-European Union countries to fill some 33,000 jobs every year. But that may not fill the labor shortage for some industries.

From the Feds:

— One security sector along the U.S.-Mexico border continues to apprehend an increasing number of migrants and asylum-seekers from around the world — this week, it was a group of 36 people from Angola, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, and Brazil.

Earlier in the week, agents in the same Texas sector stopped a group from China that crossed without authorization.

VOA reported in August about the uptick in arrivals from countries outside the Americas, notably sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.

— Mexico extradited Jose Guadalupe Diaz Diaz to the U.S. this week. He is an alleged member of Barrio Azteca, a transnational border gang, and the suspected shooter in the 2010 slayings of U.S. Consulate employee Leslie Ann Enriquez Catton and her husband, Arthur Redelfs.