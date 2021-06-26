USA

Johnson & Johnson Reaches $230 Million Opioid Settlement With New York State

By Reuters
June 26, 2021 12:03 PM
FILE - State's attorney Brad Beckworth presents information in the opening statements during the Oklahoma v. Johnson & Johnson opioid trial at the Cleveland County Courthouse in Norman, Oklahoma, May 28, 2019.
FILE - State's attorney Brad Beckworth presents information in the opening statements during the Oklahoma v. Johnson & Johnson opioid trial at the Cleveland County Courthouse in Norman, Oklahoma, May 28, 2019.

NEW YORK - Johnson & Johnson agreed to pay about $230 million to resolve claims it helped fuel an opioid crisis in New York, the state's attorney general said Saturday.

The agreement addresses claims brought by Attorney General Letitia James, and it will remove Johnson & Johnson as a defendant in a broader trial over opioids scheduled to begin next week.
 
J&J did not admit liability or wrongdoing in agreeing to settle. It said the agreement was consistent with its prior agreement to pay $5 billion to settle opioid claims by states, cities, counties and tribal governments nationwide.

 

