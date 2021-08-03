New York Governor Cuomo Sexually Harassed Multiple Women, Report Finds

New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed numerous women in violation of federal and state laws, according to a report released Tuesday by New York’s attorney general.

Letitia James said Cuomo’s alleged targets are current and former employees of the state government.

The probe uncovered a “climate of fear” created by Cuomo’s behavior that included unwanted kisses, groping, hugging, and making unacceptable remarks, said James.

She said the investigation also found that the Democratic governor retaliated against at least one former employee for complaining about his actions.

The nearly five-month investigation was performed by two outside attorneys whom the state attorney general hired. They spoke to 179 people, including complainants, current and former members of the governor’s office, state troopers, and other state workers.

James said the only reason the probe was launched was because of the “heroic women who came forward.”

Cuomo did not immediately comment on the report, which is expected to be taken into account in an ongoing investigation by the state legislature into whether there are reasons for Cuomo to be impeached.

The legislature is also investigating the assistance Cuomo received from top aides to write a book about the coronavirus pandemic, preferential treatment his relatives got during COVID-19 testing last year, and his administration’s decision not to publicly disclose some data relating to nursing home fatalities for several months.