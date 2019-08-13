USA

Pew Survey: 60% in US Hold Dim View of China Amid Trade War

By Associated Press
August 13, 2019 12:18 PM
Workers check steel products at a factory in Dalian, Liaoning Province, China, March 30, 2016.
Rising tensions over trade have dimmed Americans' opinions of China.
 
A new Pew Research Center poll finds that 60% say they have an unfavorable view of China — up from 47% last year to the highest proportion since Pew started asking the question 14 years ago.
 
The survey results being released Tuesday found that 24% of Americans regard China as America's top threat for the future, the same percentage that said so of Russia. North Korea (12%) was the only other country to draw double-digit concern.

FILE - Workers rest near a loaded cargo ship at the Tianjin port in China.


The Trump administration and Beijing have been clashing for more than a year over allegations that China steals trade secrets, pressures foreign companies to hand over technology and unfairly subsidizes the country's own companies.
 
President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese goods and has said that on Sept. 1, he will tax the $300 billion in Chinese imports that he has so far spared. In retaliation, China has imposed tariffs on $110 billion in U.S. products.
 
Still, the poll finds that only 41% of Americans believe that China's growing economy is a bad thing for the United States, compared with 50% who called it a good thing. Respondents were far more worried about China's rising military power: 81% said it was bad, 11% good.
 

FILE - President Donald Trump poses for a photo with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019.

Half said they had no confidence in President Xi Jinping, the same as last year. In addition to being locked in a trade war with Trump, Xi has overseen a crackdown on dissent in China and a more combative foreign policy in East Asia.
 
Americans 50 and older were most likely to hold negative views of China (67%, compared with 58% of those ages 30-49 and 49% of those 18-29).
 
Likewise, 69% of Americans with a four-year college degree expressed disapproval of China, versus 57% of those who didn't have a degree.
 
Pew surveyed 1,503 adults from May 13 to June 18.

