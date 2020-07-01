Race in America

Trump Threatens to Veto Defense Spending Bill Over Confederate Base Names

By VOA News
July 01, 2020 05:26 AM
President Donald Trump signs his name on a piece of paper during a roundtable with governors on the reopening of America's…
President Donald Trump signs his name on a piece of paper during a roundtable with governors on the reopening of America's small businesses, in the State Dining Room of the White House, June 18, 2020, in Washington.

U.S. President Donald Trump says he will veto an annual bill appropriating money for the Defense Department if the measure includes a requirement for renaming U.S. military installations that honor the Confederate States of America. 

His latest rejection of the move came in a late Tuesday tweet in which he repeated his frequent slur against Senator Elizabeth Warren. 

“I will Veto the Defense Authorization Bill if the Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren (of all people!) Amendment, which will lead to the renaming (plus other bad things!) of Fort Bragg, Fort Robert E. Lee, and many other Military Bases from which we won Two World Wars, is in the Bill!”

Bipartisan approval

The Senate Armed Services Committee gave bipartisan approval in a 25-2 vote on Warren’s amendment last month. It calls for the Pentagon to act within three years to identify and rename any base, street, aircraft, weapon or other “asset” commemorating the Confederacy, a group of states that wanted to preserve slavery and seceded from the country before losing the 1860s Civil War. 

Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Joints Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, and Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy have all signaled they are open to renaming the bases. 

Among the installations named after Confederate military figures are Fort Benning, Fort Bragg, Fort Hood and Fort Pickett. 

People gather around the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va., June 20, 2020. The global civil unrest ignited by Floyd's death has left many Americans questioning their country's racist past.

Confederate monuments removed

The issue re-emerged amid nationwide protests following the death in police custody of African-American George Floyd.  Protests in multiple cities have targeted monuments to Confederate figures and led to some being removed, including one of Jefferson Davis, the president of the confederacy, in Richmond, Virginia, and one honoring top general Robert E. Lee in Montgomery, Alabama. 

The popular NASCAR racing series also banned the display of the Confederate flag at its events. 

Related Stories

United States Military Academy graduating cadets queue to present themselves on stage as their names are called
Race in America
US Military Moves to Address Bias and Prejudice
As armed forces take fresh look at race, VOA chronicles steps toward equality
Carla Babb profile image
By Carla Babb
Tue, 06/30/2020 - 06:19
The Mississippi state flag is anchored across from the American flag, outside the Governor's Office at the Capitol in Jackson,…
Race in America
Southern US State Drops Confederate-Themed Flag
Amid international protests over racial injustice, Mississippi was under increasing pressure to lose a symbol that many see as racist
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 06/30/2020 - 23:18
A Confederate statue is seen hanging on a street post in Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S. June 19, 2020 in this picture obtained from social media.
Race in America
N Carolina Protesters Hang Confederate Statue From Post
Demonstrators used a strap to pull down two statues of Confederate soldiers that were part of a larger obelisk near the state capitol in downtown Raleigh, news outlets reported
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 06/20/2020 - 09:28
VOA logo
By
VOA News
Race in America

Trump Threatens to Veto Defense Spending Bill Over Confederate Base Names

A sign for at Fort Bragg, N.C., is shown, Jan. 4, 2020.
Race in America

Southern US State Drops Confederate-Themed Flag

The Mississippi state flag is anchored across from the American flag, outside the Governor's Office at the Capitol in Jackson,…
Race in America

Judge Sets Bail for Officer Charged in Rayshard Brooks Shooting

People take photos of a memorial to Rayshard Brooks in atlanta
Race in America

Facebook Bans Violent 'Boogaloo' Groups, Not the Term Itself

A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken March 25, 2020.
Race in America

Pope Urges US Catholic Media to Overcome Racism

Pope Francis speaks during the Angelus prayer from his studio window overlooking St. Peter's Square, after celebrating a Mass…