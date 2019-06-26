USA

San Francisco is First US City to Ban E-Cigarettes

By VOA News
June 26, 2019 12:41 AM
Juul e-cigarette and pods
Juul e-cigarette and pods

San Francisco has become the first U.S. city to ban the sale of electronic cigarettes until their effects on human health are clearer.

The city's legislature on Tuesday unanimously approved the ban on sales of the vaporizers, which deliver nicotine in an inhalable form, until the products are approved by federal health authorities. 

Backers of the ban say it is necessary because of the "significant public health consequences" of a "dramatic surge" in vaping among youths.

But critics claim the ordinance will only make things more difficult for adults seeking an alternative to traditional tobacco products. 

The city in Northern California is home to Juul Labs, the most popular e-cigarette producer in the U.S.  The company said the ban would only drive smokers back to cigarettes and "create a thriving black market".

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has said that the use of e-cigarettes among American teens has hit "epidemic proportions." 

E-cigarettes have been promoted as a powerful tool to help adults break their habit of conventional tobacco products. But research has found little evidence that this is the case. 

According to the data cited by the FDA, in 2017 more than 2 million middle school and high school students used the devices.

Related Stories

A customer puffs on an e-cigarette at the Henley Vaporium in New York City December 18, 2013. At the Henley Vaporium, one of a growing number of e-cigarette lounges sprouting up in New York and other U.S. cities, patrons can indulge in their choice o
Science & Health
Juul Labs to Pull Sweet E-Cig Flavors to Curb Youth Use
Juul Labs, the U.S. market leader for electronic cigarettes, said on Tuesday it will pull popular flavors such as mango, cucumber and fruit from retail store shelves in an effort to reduce surging teenage use of its products.The move comes as Juul and other e-cigarette makers have faced heightened scrutiny from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration amid a sharp increase by high school students in use of the devices, which look like a USB flash drive and vaporize a flavored…
FILE - A Juul e-cigarette starter pack is seen July 16, 2018.
Science & Health
Israel Bans Juul E-Cigarettes Citing 'Grave' Public Health Risk
Israel on Tuesday outlawed the import and sale of e-cigarettes made by Silicon Valley startup Juul Labs, citing public health concerns given their nicotine content. A statement by Israel's Health Ministry said the Juul device was banned because it contains nicotine at a concentration higher than 20 milligrams per milliliter and poses "a grave risk to public health." Since launching in 2015, the flash drive-sized vaping device has transformed the…
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News