USA

Spacey Accuser Denies Altering Texts About Alleged Groping

By Associated Press
July 8, 2019 01:26 PM
Mitchell Garabedian, attorney for the man who accused actor Kevin Spacey of sexual assault, arrives for a hearing at Nantucket District Court in Nantucket, Massachusetts, U.S., July 8, 2019.
Mitchell Garabedian, attorney for the man who accused actor Kevin Spacey of sexual assault, arrives for a hearing at Nantucket District Court in Nantucket, Massachusetts, U.S., July 8, 2019.

NANTUCKET, MASS. - The man who accused Kevin Spacey of groping him at a bar has denied deleting or altering text messages about the alleged 2016 assault.

The man's lawyer said Monday they cannot find the phone but have recovered a copy of its contents that were backed up to a computer.

The judge ordered the accuser to take the stand Monday after he failed to turn over the phone to the defense. Spacey's lawyers say texts that would help the actor's case were deleted before screenshots of conversations were sent to an investigating officer.

The accuser said he gave police what he had "available" to him "at the time" and did not manipulate the screenshots. The man said he has `"no knowledge of any deletions of messages.'"

Spacey has pleaded not guilty to indecent assault and battery.

Related Stories

Actor Kevin Spacey attends a pretrial hearing on Monday, June 3, 2019, at district court in Nantucket, Mass.
Arts & Culture
Kevin Spacey Accuser Drops Lawsuit Against Actor
A young man who says Kevin Spacey groped him in a Nantucket bar in 2016 has dropped his lawsuit against the Oscar-winning actor
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 05, 2019
Actor Kevin Spacey attends a pretrial hearing on Monday, June 3, 2019, at district court in Nantucket, Mass.
USA
Kevin Spacey Shows Up for Hearing in Groping Case
Kevin Spacey made an unusual appearance Monday at a Massachusetts courthouse where his attorney asked for a swift trial in the groping case against the actor, saying Spacey is "suffering"as he awaits a chance to clear his name. Attorney Alan Jackson called the case alleging the former "House of Cards"star groped a young man in a Nantucket bar in 2016 "ridiculous"and accused prosecutors of withholding information from the defense. Jackson…
Actor Kevin Spacey in a still image taken from a YouTube video released on December 24, 2018.
Arts & Culture
Kevin Spacey Charged with Groping Young Man
Kevin Spacey has been charged with groping the 18-year-old son of a Boston TV anchor in 2016 — the first criminal case brought against the Oscar-winning actor since his career collapsed amid a string of sexual misconduct allegations over a year ago.Spacey, 59, is due in court Jan. 7 on the resort island of Nantucket to be arraigned on a charge of indecent assault and battery, Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O'Keefe said in a statement Monday. Spacey could get up…
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
December 24, 2018
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at district court, Jan. 7, 2019 in Nantucket, Massachusetts, to be arraigned on a charge of indecent assault and battery.
Arts & Culture
Actor Kevin Spacey Denies Sexually Assaulting Teen on Nantucket
Former "House of Cards" star Kevin Spacey on Monday pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting an 18-year-old man at a bar in Nantucket more than two years ago, while a judge ordered the man to preserve his mobile phone data from the time.Dressed in a gray suit and tie, Spacey did not speak during a brief hearing Nantucket District Court to face one count of felony indecent assault and battery, though a plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf by the court.Spacey's…
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press