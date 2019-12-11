USA

Trump Signs Executive Order Aimed at Combating Campus Anti-Semitism

By Steve Herman
December 11, 2019 05:55 PM
President Donald Trump holds up an executive order he signed to help combat anti-Semitism in the U. S., during a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House, Dec. 11, 2019, in Washington.
WHITE HOUSE - An executive order issued by President Donald Trump interpreting members of the Jewish religion as part of a distinct nationality is intended to help battle growing anti-Semitism on U.S. college campuses. 
 
Some major Jewish organizations hailed Wednesday’s action because it means universities could lose federal funding if they do not stop discrimination against Jews on their campuses. Others said they were uncomfortable with government action to create an ethnic categorization, and they also worried about its potential to suppress free speech at schools. 
 
"This is a very critically important move made by the president of the United States that will set an environment wherein Jewish students who were targeted with anti-Semitism on university campuses in America will actually have some semblance of protection and recourse," said Rabbi Abraham Cooper of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a major Jewish human rights organization.  

A participant wears a Trump "Make America Great Again" yarmulke at a White House Hanukkah reception in Washington, Dec. 11, 2019.

"President Trump has done more for the American Jewish community than any other president in history," said Matt Brooks, president of the Republican Jewish Coalition, hailing the executive order. 
 
"This is not a Republican or a Democratic issue," Cooper told VOA, noting that Trump's order "is essentially an executive version of the legislation that went through the U.S. Senate twice" and has had strong bipartisan support for years. 
 
Criticism that the order creates a nationalism definition of Jews is "complete and utter nonsense," Cooper said. 

America is 'where I live'
 
Molly Jong-Fast, a Jewish American author who is a vehement critic of Trump, was rankled about having her nationality defined by religion or ethnicity. 
 
"I'm an American because that's where I live," said Jong-Fast, stating Jewishness isn't a nationality. 
 
On social media, some commentators noted how Nazi Germany also designated its Jewish citizens as a distinct nationality prior to the Holocaust. 

Jong-Fast, who calls Trump (whose daughter Ivanka and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, are Jewish) "very anti-Semitic" based on his past rhetoric, told VOA the president's order was meant to satisfy his Orthodox Jewish supporters. 
 
"Everything Trump does that he thinks is good for the Jews is ultimately bad for the Jews," she said. 
 
"It is very interesting to see how the leading heads of various Jewish organizations and activists who are infected with Trump derangement syndrome twist themselves all in a knot to try and explain how a president, who earlier this week they were accusing of trafficking in anti-Semitism, just did the most historic action to defend the Jewish community from anti-Semitism ever in history," Brooks told VOA. 

1964 law
 
The executive order triggers an element of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. The federal law requires educational institutions receiving federal funding to not discriminate based on national origin. 
 
Religion is not covered in that portion of the law. Thus, according to administration officials, it was decided there was a need to interpret Judaism as a nationality so violations on campuses could be punished. 
 
Hindu, Muslim and Sikh students already are protected from discrimination under Title VI of the act, based on their shared ancestry or ethnic characteristics, according to officials. 
 
Some of Trump's critics predicted the order would be used to muzzle free speech, especially regarding legitimate criticism of Israel's policies toward the Palestinians.  

Jeremy Ben-Ami, executive director of J Street, energetically works the phones like a symphony conductor at the pro-Israel…
FILE - Jeremy Ben Ami of J Street is pictured at the pro-Israel lobbying group's offices in Washington.

"This executive order, like the stalled congressional legislation it is based on, appears designed less to combat anti-Semitism than to have a chilling effect on free speech and to crack down on campus critics of Israel," said Jeremy Ben Ami, president of J Street, a liberal Jewish organization, which describes its stance as "pro-Israel, pro-peace." 
 
According to the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel, Trump's action will lead to an abuse of federal funding "to bully universities into suppressing academic freedom and freedom of speech in support of Palestinian rights under international law," something the group called "anti-democratic and anti-Palestinian." 

Stifling of free speech feared
 
Democratic Representative Bobby Rush said the Trump administration "that claims to care so much about free speech on college campuses is now looking to stifle the speech of those they disagree with." 
 
Rush contended that Trump "does not care about Jewish safety. Period." 
 
Anti-Israel sentiment is strong on some U.S. campuses, with actions frequently held that are organized by the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, targeting the Jewish state. 
 

