US Capitol Rioter Pleads Guilty, Agrees to Cooperate With Investigators

By VOA News
June 23, 2021 05:41 PM
Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
FILE - Trump supporters riot outside the U.S. Capitol, in Washingon, Jan. 6, 2021.

A man involved in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has pleaded guilty to two charges as part of a plea deal to cooperate with investigators probing the riot. 

Graydon Young, a member of a right-wing group called the Oath Keepers, was accused along with 15 other members of conspiring to block the certification of the 2020 presidential election. 

The Florida man pleaded guilty to conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding, the latter of which could carry a sentence of up to 20 years. But he will likely serve less time, given his agreement to cooperate with investigators. He also agreed to pay $2,000 for damage done to the Capitol. 

Officials say Young was seen on camera wearing a helmet and tactical vest as he entered the building. 

In the past two weeks, four others involved in the riots have pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges. 

Nearly 500 have been charged with various crimes. 

Young, who was arrested in February, will be sentenced next month. 
 

