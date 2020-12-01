USA

US CDC Advisers Meet to Prioritize Coronavirus Vaccine Distribution

By VOA News
December 01, 2020 01:05 PM
Healthcare personnel rotate a patient who is on a ventilator at a hospital in Hutchinson, Kansas, Nov. 20, 2020.
Healthcare personnel rotate a patient who is on a ventilator at a hospital in Hutchinson, Kansas, Nov. 20, 2020.

Members of a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee are meeting Tuesday to determine who should get inoculated first against the coronavirus once a vaccine receives final approval.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices wants to inform the public about its recommendation before a decision is announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, committee chairman Dr. Jose Romero told CNN on Tuesday.

The FDA is considering an emergency request from Pfizer to authorize the use of its vaccine. Moderna said Monday it also would apply for emergency use authorization of its vaccine.

The CDC has already recommended that front-line health care workers and support personnel receive the first doses. The CDC also said residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities should be among the first to receive vaccinations.

Hours after Moderna’s announcement, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said the agency would announce its decision up to a week after it decides on Pfizer’s application.

Dr. Larry Corey of the University of Washington, who leads vaccine clinical trials in the U.S., has said once Pfizer’s and Moderna’s vaccines are approved, they could make 50 million doses in January.

The advisory committee is meeting one day after nearly 139,000 new coronavirus cases and 826 deaths were reported in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University.

As it has for months, the U.S. continues to lead the world in coronavirus infections, with more than 13.5 million of the world’s 63.3 million cases. Over 268,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the U.S., more than any other country, according to Johns Hopkins, which reports 1.47 million deaths worldwide.

US COVID-19 Cases by County

In Europe, which is also experiencing surges in coronavirus infections and related deaths, BioNTech and Moderna have applied to the European Union for approval of their vaccines, the EU said on Tuesday. EU officials are expected to decide on at least one of the vaccines by the end of December.

BioNTech has already filed a similar application with the FDA. Its vaccine is under review in Australia, Canada, Japan and in other countries.

Since it began nearly a year ago, the coronavirus pandemic has dramatically increased the number of people who are experiencing extreme poverty, according to the United Nations.

The U.N. said in its annual humanitarian report that 235 million people, or one in 33 people, will require basic needs like food, water and sanitation in 2021, a 40% increase from this year.

The report said the greatest need for humanitarian assistance next year is in Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Ethiopia.

The U.N. contributed a record $17 billion in 2020 for humanitarian response worldwide, the report said.

 

Related Stories

Volunteers wait to be checked at a vaccine trial facility set at Soweto's Chris Sani Baragwanath Hospital outside Johannesburg,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
First COVID-19 Vaccines Could Be Administered By Year's End
Regulators expected to decide on two vaccines in coming weeks
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Tue, 12/01/2020 - 07:06 AM
FILE - White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas speaks during a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, Sept. 23, 2020.
USA
Trump Science Adviser Scott Atlas Leaving White House Job
A White House official confirmed that the Stanford University neuroradiologist, who had no formal experience in public health or infectious diseases, resigned at the end of his temporary government assignment
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 12/01/2020 - 11:00 AM
FILE - A nurse prepares a shot that is part of COVID-19 vaccine developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, New York, July 27, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Moderna to Seek Quick Approval of Coronavirus Vaccine in US, Europe
US biotechnology company’s request could mean that health workers will be able to inoculate patients against virus as soon as mid-December
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Mon, 11/30/2020 - 11:41 AM
A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this…
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Health Experts: Coronavirus Vaccines on the Way, but Precautions Still Paramount   
‘Life-saving’ vaccines could first be available by mid-December   
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Sun, 11/29/2020 - 01:10 PM
A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this…
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO Scientist Calls for More Vaccine Data
British AstraZeneca to conduct another trial before widely distributing its COVID-19 vaccine
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 11/27/2020 - 06:33 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

COVID-19 Pandemic

US Lawmakers Running Out of Time to Pass Coronavirus Aid

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McMcConnell of Ky., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. …
Economy & Business

Biden Vows Economic Recovery ‘For All Americans’

President-elect Joe Biden departs a news conference after introducing his nominees and appointees to economic policy posts at…
Silicon Valley & Technology

Facebook Oversight Board Announces First Six Cases

FILE - This July 30, 2019 file photo shows an update information of Facebook application on a mobile phone displayed at a store…
USA

Human Rights Watch Calls for Halt to US Arms Sales to United Arab Emirates 

FILE - An F-35 fighter jet pilot and crew prepare for a mission at Al-Dhafra Air Base, UAE, Aug. 5, 2019.
2020 USA Votes

Barr: No Evidence of Fraud That Would Change Election Outcome

U.S. Attorney General William Barr speaks to reporters about the ongoing protests in the wake of the death in Minneapolis…