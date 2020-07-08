US Chief Justice Roberts Spent June Night in Hospital After Fall

The U.S. Supreme Court said late Tuesday that Chief Justice John Roberts spent a night at a hospital last month for precautionary reasons after injuring his head in a fall.

A spokesperson said Roberts was walking and fell as a result of what was likely light-headedness caused by dehydration.

The statement said doctors had ruled out a seizure in the June 21 incident. The 65-year-old Roberts had seizures in 1993 and 2007.

"The chief justice was treated at a local hospital on June 21 for an injury to his forehead sustained in a fall while walking for exercise near his home," the statement said. "The injury required sutures, and out of an abundance of caution, he stayed in the hospital overnight and was discharged the next morning."

The Washington Post reported Roberts fell at a country club just outside of Washington, D.C.