US Grandfather Pleads Guilty in Granddaughter's Fatal Fall from Cruise Ship Window

An American grandfather is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty Thursday to negligent homicide in the death of his toddler granddaughter in Puerto Rico.



Salvatore Anello, of the Midwestern state of Indiana, was accused in 18-month-old Chloe Wiegand's fall from an 11th-story window of a cruise ship docked in the U.S. territory last year.



The young girl slipped from her grandfather’s hands, falling about 46 meters on the Royal Caribbean Cruises' Freedom of the Seas ship in July 2019.



Arnello has reportedly said he did not know the window in the play area was open when he lifted Chloe to knock on the window.



Arnello’s sentencing is set for Dec. 10. The Associated Press reports his attorney said in a statement that Anello will not face any jail time and that he will serve probation in Indiana.



No ruling has been reached on a civil lawsuit filed by the girl's parents, accusing Royal Caribbean of negligence.

