USA

US Navy Ships Enter Arctic’s Barents Sea for First Time in Decades

By Carla Babb
May 04, 2020 03:10 PM
The USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) is seen while entering into the port in Da Nang, Vietnam, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Kham
FILE - The USS Theodore Roosevelt is seen entering into the port in Da Nang, Vietnam, March 5, 2020.

WASHINGTON - Four U.S. Navy surface ships entered the Barents Sea on Monday for the first time in decades as part of maritime security operations aimed at asserting freedom of navigation in the Arctic Circle. 

The destroyers USS Donald Cook, USS Porter and USS Roosevelt, along with the fast combat support ship USNS Supply, were joined Monday by the Royal Navy’s HMS Kent

U.S. surface ships, as opposed to U.S. submarines that regularly prowl the Arctic waters, have not operated in the Barents Sea since the mid-1980s. 

“In these challenging times, it is more important than ever that we maintain our steady drumbeat of operations across the European theater,” said Vice Adm. Lisa Franchetti, commander, U.S. 6th Fleet. 

She added that the operation was critical to reinforcing “a foundation” of readiness in the Arctic, where the austere weather environment places extreme demands on vessels. 

The Russian Ministry of Defense was notified of the visit to the Barents Sea on Friday “in an effort to avoid misperceptions, reduce risk, and prevent inadvertent escalation,” according to a statement from U.S. 6th Fleet. 

U.S. Gen. Tod Wolters, NATO’s supreme allied commander Europe and head of U.S. European Command, told members of the Senate Armed Services Committee in February that the Arctic remains a “great concern” to the alliance, as Russia and China increase military activity there. He said he believed the U.S. needed to be as focused in the Arctic as they are in the Baltics and elsewhere. 

An alliance exercise in the Arctic kicked off in March but was canceled midway by the Norwegian government due to COVID-19 concerns. The exercise, dubbed Cold Response, was part of NATO’s larger Defender Europe 2020 exercise, which has seen cancellations, postponements and modifications across the board this year due to the pandemic. 

Related Stories

The USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) is seen while entering into the port in Da Nang, Vietnam, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Kham
USA
US Navy Head Calls for Deeper Probe Into Aircraft Carrier COVID-19 Outbreak
Fate of ship’s captain deferred; Trump calls him good man who 'had a very bad day'
Carla Babb profile image
By Carla Babb
Wed, 04/29/2020 - 14:00
The U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd transits alongside the aircraft carrier USS Theodore…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Another US Navy Ship Struck by Coronavirus
Sailors test positive after more than a month at sea 
Carla Babb profile image
By Carla Babb
Fri, 04/24/2020 - 17:48
FILE - This Sept. 26, 2019 file photo, shows a Russian Su-35 fighter jet taking off at Hemeimeem air base in Syria. In a world…
Europe
US Navy Complains of Another ‘Unsafe’ Russian Jet Interception 
The Navy did not say where exactly the encounter occurred, only that it happened over international waters 
RFE/RL logo
By RFE/RL
Mon, 04/20/2020 - 10:12
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Washington, D.C., as seen from Arlington, Virginia, in a trib
Archive
Military Jets Fly Over US Cities to Salute Frontline Workers
Residents of the nation's capital Washington, as well as Baltimore and Atlanta were treated to sights of the Navy's Blue Angels and the Air Force's Thunderbirds arcing across the sky
AFP logo
By AFP
Sat, 05/02/2020 - 19:59
Carla Babb profile image
By
Carla Babb
Pentagon Correspondent

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

COVID-19 Pandemic

Thousands Head to Reopened Beaches in Texas

Beachgoers enjoy a day of sunshine at Galveston Beach on May 2, 2020 in Galveston, Texas, amid the coronavirus pandemic. -…
USA

US Navy Ships Enter Arctic’s Barents Sea for First Time in Decades

The USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) is seen while entering into the port in Da Nang, Vietnam, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Kham
COVID-19 Pandemic

Unimpressed by Online Classes, College Students Seek Refunds

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, University of Utah ballet major Allison Vernon continues her studies online at her home in Arlington, Virginia
USA

AP Fact Check: Trump on Biden 'Apology,' Virus Test Myths

U.S. President Donald Trump participates in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) live town on hall on America returning to work held at Lincoln Memorial in Washington
COVID-19 Pandemic

Donor Gives Employees at Hospital $1 million for Bonuses

People hold signs thanking healthcare workers outside UCLA hospital, as the global outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Los Angeles