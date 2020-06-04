USA

Virginia to Remove Prominent Confederate Statue

By VOA News
June 04, 2020 03:21 PM
In this photo taken with a drone, a large group of protesters gather around the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue near downtown, June 2, 2020, in Richmond, Virginia.
In this photo taken with a drone, a large group of protesters gather around the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue near downtown, June 2, 2020, in Richmond, Virginia.

The governor of the U.S. state of Virginia announced Thursday that a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee that stands in the city of Richmond, the former capital of the Confederacy, will be removed.

Announcing the decision at a news conference in Richmond, Governor Ralph Northam said he was there to be honest about the past and talk about the future.  He said the statue, which had been erected in 1890, "has been there for a long time. It was wrong then, and it's wrong now. So, we're taking it down."

Northam made the decision after days of angry protests in Richmond and across the country over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck while he pleaded for air.

Protesters had made the statue a focal point, calling for it and other Confederate statues to be taken down. The Confederacy fought the U.S. civil war largely to preserve slavery and subjugate African Americans as property.

The decision also came a day after Richmond's mayor, Levar Stoney, announced he would seek to remove the other four Confederate statues on Monument Avenue, a prestigious residential street and National Historic Landmark district.

FILE - State Police keep a small group of Confederate protesters separated from counter demonstrators in front of the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia, Sept. 16, 2017.

Together, the decisions mark a striking departure from recent years when, even after a violent rally of white supremacists in Charlottesville in 2017 and other Confederate monuments started falling around the country, Virginia did not make the same changes.

Northam said the statue, property of the state of Virginia, will come down immediately and will be stored while a decision is made on what to do with it.

 

VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

Immigration

Efforts Launched to Help Immigrants Ineligible for US Federal COVID-19 Assistance

Divo Le, a Vietnamese immigrant who owns Divo Hair Salon in Alexandria, Virginia is seeing his American Dream threatened.
USA

John Lewis Says Video of George Floyd's Killing Made Him Cry

FILE - Democratic Congressman John Lewis speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, at the Capitol, in Washington, Dec. 18, 2019.
USA

Virginia to Remove Prominent Confederate Statue

In this photo taken with a drone, a large group of protesters gather around the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue near downtown, June 2, 2020, in Richmond, Virginia.
USA

Prosecutors Describe Racist Slur as Ahmaud Arbery Lay Dying

In this image made from video, Travis McMichael, left, and Greg McMichael listen to a preliminary hearing via a court video…
USA

US Senate Approves Trump Nominee to Head US Broadcasting

USAGM CEO Nominee Michael Pack confirmation hearing, Sept. 19, 2019.