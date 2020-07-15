USA

Walmart, Sam's Club to Require Face Coverings

By VOA News
July 15, 2020 12:32 PM
FILE - Shoppers wearing face masks are pictured outside a Walmart Superstore during the coronavirus pandemic, in Rosemead, California, June 11, 2020.
FILE - Shoppers wearing face masks are pictured outside a Walmart Superstore during the coronavirus pandemic, in Rosemead, California, June 11, 2020.

Customers shopping at Walmart and its membership-only retail warehouse Sam’s Club will be required to wear face coverings starting July 20, the U.S. mega retailer announced Wednesday.  
 
Approximately 265 million customers visit Walmart and its affiliates each week, the company says, and 65% of its 5,000 stores are in areas where there’s already some kind of government requirement for face coverings.
 
Several large companies, such as Apple and Costco had previously instituted face covering requirements at their retail outlets. Starbucks and Best Buy have also announced a mandatory mask order for its customers.  
 
Companies are facing the difficult and politically charged decision of whether or not to obligate customers to don face coverings. As coronavirus cases explode across the U.S., experts are calling for increased social distancing measures and mask-wearing, while the internet is rife with viral videos of disgruntled customers haranguing employees over mask requirements.  
 
"We know some people have differing opinions on this topic. We also recognize the role we can play to help protect the health and well-being of the communities we serve by following the evolving guidance of health officials like the CDC (Centers for Disease Control)," Walmart’s chief operating officers, Dacona Smith, wrote in a blog post published Wednesday.  
 
Smith and Lance de la Rosa, Sam's Club chief operating officer, said in a statement that stores will be given adequate time “to inform customers and members of the changes, post signage and train associates on the new protocols.”
 
The Retail Industry Leaders Association, which represents Walmart, Best Buy and other major chains, is asking governors to mandate masks across the nation.
 
 

VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

COVID-19 Pandemic

White House Distances Itself From Latest Attack on Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus in the…
USA

In Virus Era, Back-to-School Plans Stress US Working Parents

Vicky Li Yip sets up a bubble machine for her children, left to right, Kelsey, 8, Toby, 10 and Jesse, 5, outside their home, July 10, 2020, in Houston, Texas.
USA

Pompeo Threatens New Sanctions Over Russia-Germany Pipeline

FILE - Workers are seen at a construction site of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, near the town of Kingisepp, Leningrad region, Russia, June 5, 2019.
USA

Trump Looks to Scale Back Environmental Reviews for Projects

Work continues on the Interstate Highway 75 project, Monday, April 20, 2020, in Hazel Park, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
USA

US Judge Delays Execution Scheduled for Wednesday

FILE - The execution chamber in the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana U.S. is shown in this undated photo.