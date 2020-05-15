USA

Western Nevada Hit by 6.4-Magnitude Earthquake

By Associated Press
May 15, 2020 09:00 AM
FILE - Pasture land is seen on the eastern front of Sierra Nevada mountain range in western Neveda, Sept. 24, 2019. An earthquake and several aftershocks hit the area Friday.
FILE - Pasture land is seen on the eastern front of the Sierra Nevada mountain range in western Neveda, Sept. 24, 2019. An earthquake and several aftershocks hit the area Friday.

TONOPAH, NEVADA — The U.S. Geological Service is reporting that a magnitude-6.4 earthquake struck in remote western Nevada early Friday.  

The temblor was reported at 4:03 a.m. about 35 miles outside Tonopah, just east of the Sierra Nevada range.  

The initial quake struck about 4.7 miles (7.6 kilometers) deep, the USGS said, and at least six sizable aftershocks were recorded shortly thereafter, including two with estimated magnitudes of 5.4.

People from Salt Lake City, Utah, to California's Central Valley tweeted that they felt the quake.
 

