White House Lawyer Gives Trump More Time to File Financial Disclosure Forms 

A White House lawyer has given President Donald Trump a second 45-day extension to file his personal financial disclosure forms.

White House Deputy Counsel Scott Gast gave Trump until Aug. 13 to detail his income, debt, stocks and loans for 2019, according to a White House letter.

The letter, which was dated June 29, was revealed Monday by media outlets, including the Washington Post.

Lawyers have already granted Trump one 45-day extension, and federal law allows only two such extensions.

The forms, which were originally due May 15, give the American public a rare look at the president’s private finances.

Gast did not specifically state why the extension was granted, writing only that it was given for “good cause.”

A White House spokesperson said last week that Trump “has a complicated report, and he’s been focused on addressing the coronavirus and other matters.”