USA

White House Lawyer Gives Trump More Time to File Financial Disclosure Forms 

By VOA News
July 13, 2020 05:33 PM
President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Saturday, July 11, 2020. Trump was…
President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, July 11, 2020

A White House lawyer has given President Donald Trump a second 45-day extension to file his personal financial disclosure forms.    

White House Deputy Counsel Scott Gast gave Trump until Aug. 13 to detail his income, debt, stocks and loans for 2019, according to a White House letter.  

The letter, which was dated June 29, was revealed Monday by media outlets, including the Washington Post.  

Lawyers have already granted Trump one 45-day extension, and federal law allows only two such extensions.    

The forms, which were originally due May 15, give the American public a rare look at the president’s private finances.   

Gast did not specifically state why the extension was granted, writing only that it was given for “good cause.” 

A White House spokesperson said last week that Trump “has a complicated report, and he’s been focused on addressing the coronavirus and other matters.” 

 

Related Stories

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Oct. 10, 2019.
USA
US Supreme Court Temporarily Blocks Trump Tax Ruling
High court will decide whether to consider appellate court ruling that president's accounting firm must turn over eight years of his financial records to opposition Democratic lawmakers
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Mon, 11/18/2019 - 15:54
U.S. President Donald Trump walks from the Marine One presidential helicopter prior to departing O'Hare International Airport…
Trump Impeachment
Court Rules New York Prosecutors can get Trump Tax Returns
The ruling by the New York-based 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals backed the ability of prosecutors to enforce a subpoena for the returns against accounting firm Mazars LLP
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 11/04/2019 - 12:43
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks at the 2019 House Republican Conference Member Retreat Dinner in Baltimore, Sept. 12, 2019.
USA
New York Prosecutors Seek 8 Years of Trump Tax Returns
Prosecutors are specifically interested in payments made by Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen to porn actress Stormy Daniels after she claimed she had an affair with Trump
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 09/16/2019 - 21:03
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

White House Lawyer Gives Trump More Time to File Financial Disclosure Forms 

President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Saturday, July 11, 2020. Trump was…
USA

Court Refuses to Order Houston to Host Texas GOP Gathering

FILE - Confetti falls as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, center, greets supporters after speaking at the Texas GOP Convention, in San Antonio, June 15, 2018.
USA

Outer Banks Island Ravaged by Storms and Virus Restrictions 

Tourists to North Carolina's Ocracoke Island visit Ride the Wind Surf Shop, June 25, 2020.
VOA News on China

China Rejects US Nuclear Talks Invitation as Beijing Adds to Its Arsenal

The Chinese and U.S. national flags are seen before the start of a Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT)…
US Politics

US Judge Wants Clarity on Roger Stone Prison Commutation 

FILE - Long-time friend of President Donald Trump Roger Stone flashes victory signs after his appearance at Federal Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Jan. 25, 2019.