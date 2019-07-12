USA

Wildfire on Hawaii’s Maui Island Burns 4,000 Hectares

By VOA News
July 12, 2019 05:28 PM
Smoke blankets the sky as a wildfire spreads in Maui, Hawaii, in this July 11, 2019, photo obtained from social media.
Smoke blankets the sky as a wildfire spreads in Maui, Hawaii, in this July 11, 2019, photo obtained from social media.

Officials on Hawaii’s Maui Island say a wildfire has burned over 4,000 hectares and forced thousands of people to evacuate.
 
Authorities say the fire is not yet contained, but say evacuated residents have been allowed to return to their homes because the immediate threat has passed.
 
Officials cautioned residents and visitors Friday to be on alert for possible changing conditions in the wildfire.
 
The aggressive brushfire broke out in Maui’s central valley on Thursday morning, local time, and quickly spread because of steady winds of up to 30 kph.
 
Two coastal communities were evacuated on Thursday, Maalaea and Kihei, with shelters being set up in nearby areas to accommodate people. Residents have been allowed to return home, but officials say the shelters will remain on standby in case the fire flares up again.
 
No injuries or significant property damage has been reported from the fire.
 
On Thursday, Hawaii Gov. David Ige thanked television star Oprah Winfrey for allowing local authorities access to her private road near her home on Maui to help with the evacuations.
 
“A big mahalo to Oprah for giving mauicounty access to your private road for use to assist in the Mauifire,” he wrote on Twitter.
 
Kahului Airport was briefly closed on Thursday and flights were diverted because of the smoke.

Related Stories

The Rainbow 2 Fire burning approximately 15 miles west of Delta Junction and west of the Tanana River near Delta Creek, Alaska June 29, 2019 courtesy of Alaska Division of Forestry.
USA
Air Quality Plummets as Wildfire Smoke Hits Alaska's Most Populous Cities
Fine particulate matter carried by smoke into the Fairbanks North Star Borough over the past two weeks has been measured at concentrations as high as more than double the minimum level deemed hazardous to human health
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
July 09, 2019
A burned house is seen in Agios Andreas, east of Athens, Tuesday, July 24, 2018.
Europe
Greece Wildfires Prompt Evacuation of 4 More Villages
Four villages were evacuated overnight on the island of Evia after two new brush fires broke out several hours after a major blaze
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 05, 2019
A vintage car rests among debris as the Camp Fire tears through Paradise, Calif., on Nov. 8, 2018.
USA
Power Cut to Thousands of Californians Amid Wildfire Threat
Last year, Camp Fire destroyed most of town of Paradise, parts of which are included in latest shut offs
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
June 10, 2019
Hurricane Season Lasting Scars
Science & Health
How Communities Can Survive Floods, Major Storms, Wildfires 
Disasters can be traumatic, and psychiatrists have advice on how to get back to normal
Default Author Profile
By Carol Pearson
June 07, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News