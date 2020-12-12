2020 USA Votes

Trump Supporters Rally in US to Protest President’s Election Loss

By Masood Farivar
Updated December 12, 2020 03:48 PM
Former U.S. national security adviser Michael Flynn speaks as supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump listen during a rally to protest the results of the election in front of Supreme Court building, in Washington, U.S., Dec. 12, 2020.
Former U.S. national security adviser Michael Flynn speaks as supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump listen during a rally to protest the results of the election in front of Supreme Court building, in Washington, U.S., Dec. 12, 2020.

WASHINGTON - Several thousand backers of Donald Trump returned to the nation’s capital Saturday to support his failed efforts to overturn the U.S. presidential election he lost to Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Supporters in the streets of Washington cheered as Trump flew by on the Marine One helicopter on his way to the Army-Navy football game in West Point, New York.

Surrounded by Army cadets, President Donald Trump watches the 121st Army-Navy football game in Michie Stadium at the U.S. Military Academy, Dec. 12, 2020, in West Point, N.Y.
Surrounded by Army cadets, President Donald Trump watches the 121st Army-Navy football game in Michie Stadium at the U.S. Military Academy, Dec. 12, 2020, in West Point, N.Y.

Although the rallies have been promoted for weeks, Trump tweeted “Wow! Thousands of people forming in Washington (D.C.) for Stop the Steal. Didn’t know about this, but I’ll be seeing them! #MAGA.”

The rallies are meant to make a statement two days before the Electoral College meets to formally elect Biden as the country’s 46th president.

Events were also planned in the capitals of Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada and Arizona, all states where Trump's campaign has challenged vote counts.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday rejected a Texas lawsuit aimed at invalidating the November 3 presidential election results in four battleground states that Trump lost to Biden, all but ending Trump's effort to overturn the election outcome through the courts. More than 50 federal and state court rulings have upheld Biden’s victory over Trump.

The Stop the Steal rally in Washington was led by recently pardoned former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Organizers and church groups called for supporters to show up at what they called “Jerico Marches” and prayer rallies.

Supporters of President Donald Trump who are wearing attire associated with the Proud Boys attend a rally at Freedom Plaza, Dec. 12, 2020, in Washington.
Supporters of President Donald Trump who are wearing attire associated with the Proud Boys attend a rally at Freedom Plaza, Dec. 12, 2020, in Washington.

The rally in Washington was slated to start with marches around the U.S. Capitol, Supreme Court and Justice Department "with prayers for the walls of corruption and election fraud to fall down," according to StopTheSteal.com. The plans reference the biblical miracle of the battle of Jericho, where the city’s walls tumbled down after priests and soldiers paraded around it.

A post Friday from the Twitter handle “Million Maga March” read:

“MAGA” is from Trump’s signature slogan, “Make America Great Again.” Clashes between Trump backers and opponents in Washington last month led to fights, a stabbing and multiple arrests.

In a brief, unsigned order Friday, the Supreme Court said Texas did not have standing to sue Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, adding that the state "has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another state conducts its elections."

"All other pending motions are dismissed as moot," the order said.

Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, two of the most conservative members of the court, said they would have allowed Texas to file its complaint but that they “would not grant other relief.”

Supreme Court Rejects Republican Attack on Biden Victory
Seventeen states and 126 GOP Congress members supported the lawsuit

The lawsuit, filed on Monday by Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Trump ally, and backed by other GOP state attorneys general and 126 Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives, asked the Supreme Court to delay the Electoral College vote and to prevent the four states from casting their electoral votes on Monday.

In a statement, Paxton said, "It is unfortunate that the Supreme Court decided not to take this case and determine the constitutionality of these four states’ failure to follow federal and state election law."

In a late-night tweet, Trump, who for days had pressed the Supreme Court to deliver him "a victory," expressed disappointment in the decision, writing: "The Supreme Court really let us down. No Wisdom, No Courage!"

The 154-page lawsuit rejected by the Supreme Court rehashed previously discredited allegations of massive voting irregularities. It asserted that government officials in four states used the COVID-19 pandemic as an unconstitutional justification to loosen voting requirements. The alleged malfeasance, according to the lawsuit, opened the door to millions of illegally cast mail ballots that should be tossed aside.

Biden won 306 electoral votes – 36 more than he needs – to Trump’s 232 votes, and without a court-sanctioned delay, the presidential electors are expected to approve the Democrat's victory Monday.

What Happens Next?

What It Means to Become President-Elect in the US

In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is being called the president-elect.

President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he would not until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.

American news networks, which track all of the vote counting, determined on November 7 that Biden’s lead had become insurmountable in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to be president. Within minutes of determining his lead was mathematically assured, they projected him as the winner.

That is why news organizations, including VOA, are calling Biden the "projected winner."

Sometimes, in the case of particularly close elections, when news networks make this call, the other candidate does not concede victory. President Donald Trump has not done so, alleging voter fraud without substantial evidence and vowing to fight on. The president’s position has left Washington lawmakers divided, with Republicans backing a legal inquiry into allegations of vote fraud, even as they celebrate other congressional lawmakers who won their races.

When will the dispute be resolved?

The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks. In the meantime, court challenges and state recounts could occur.

So far, the Trump administration has not provided evidence for any fraud that could overturn the result, but there is still time for more legal challenges.

Once states have certified the vote, pledged electors then cast their votes in the Electoral College in mid-December. Congress then certifies the overall Electoral College result in early January, about two weeks before Inauguration Day.