British police have identified two of the three men who carried out Saturday’s terror attack close to London Bridge, which killed seven people. Twenty-seven-year-old Khuram Shazad Butt and 30-year-old Rachid Redouane both lived in the east London district of Barking. As Henry Ridgwell reports from the area, there is shock among local residents – and growing concern that extremists were able to operate undetected by both intelligence services and the local Muslim community.