Adoption by US Parents did not Make Vietnamese-American a Citizen

Kristopher Larsen learned he was not a U.S. citizen when he was in a Washington state prison serving time for kidnapping – and he was confronted with the possibility of deportation. He was in his early forties and had never thought of himself as anything but a U.S. citizen. Larsen is one of thousands of foreign nationals adopted by American parents who do not have U.S. citizenship status because their parents did not follow through on naturalization. VOA's Aline Barros reports.