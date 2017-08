Mavis Wanczyk, a health care worker from the northeastern state of Massachusetts, has won a Powerball jackpot amounting to $758.7 million. Although the figure decreases if the winner opts to take the money all at once, and a large chunk of it goes to taxes, the mother of two still gets to take home a dizzying $337 million, enough to change her life forever. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports many Americans play the lottery in the hope of winning a lot of money, but plans on how to spend it vary.