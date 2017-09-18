Tottori Sand Museum Celebrates American History and Culture

The Tottori sand dunes, on Japan's west coast, attract some two million visitors a year. Many come to see the huge sand sculptures created for an annual exhibit hosted by the Tottori Sand Museum, the world’s first indoor sand museum. With the recurring theme of Touring the World in Sand, previous exhibitions featured iconic images from Africa, southeast Asia, Italy and Russia, among other locales. This year, for its 10th exhibit, Tottori had sand artists explore American history and culture. Faiza Elmasry tells us how. Faith Lapidus narrates.