Chinese Fleet Heads for Russian Coast for Naval Drill, as Moscow Continues Zapad Exercises

A four-ship fleet from China has performed formation drills in the Sea of Japan, near North Korea, before heading to the Russian port of Vladivostok for joint land and sea military exercises with Russia. Moscow is already conducting the largest military exercise since the Cold War in areas close to its northwestern borders. That operation, code-named Zapad 2017, includes joint drills with Belarus. NATO is closely watching the exercises and says they include as many as 100,000 servicemen, not 12,700 as Moscow claims, and involve firing nuclear-capable ballistic missiles. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.