U.S. President Donald Trump tells Puerto Rico a lot of money has been spent to save lives on the island devastated by Hurricane Maria.The president and First Lady Melania Trump visited the U.S. island territory 13 days after the natural disaster struck. Trump praised rescue efforts and noted that fewer lives (34) were lost in the aftermath of the storm, compared to hundreds during Hurricane Katrina that struck the southern state of Louisiana in 2005. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.