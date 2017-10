Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appears to be escalating a diplomatic clash with the United States, saying the U.S. should immediately withdraw its outgoing Ambassador John Bass if he failed to consult with his superiors over a decision to suspend visa services. The U.S. State Department is asking why Turkey detained two of its locally-employed staff in Istanbul-which it says prompted the visa suspension in the first place. VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.