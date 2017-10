Sebastian Kurz, leader of Austria's conservative People's Party (OVP), is set to become the world's youngest leader after declaring his party's victory in Sunday's general election. At 31, Kurz is believed to be younger than North Korea's Kim Jong Un and France's Emmanuel Macron who is approaching 40. With most of the votes counted, The People's Party won more than 31 percent of the vote and is expected to form a coalition with right-wing Freedom Party (FPO).VOA's Zlatica Hoke has more.