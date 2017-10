“Human Flow” by internationally acclaimed artist and activist Ai Weiwei, highlights the plight of refugees around the world. The Chinese dissident is not the first to make a documentary about the displaced, but his film captures the massive flow of humanity on our planet from on high, using drones. Ai filmed in 23 different countries in 40 different refugee camps people fleeing war, environmental crises and religious persecution. VOA’s Penelope Poulou spoke with the artist.