The United Nations refugee agency has appealed to Bangladeshi authorities to speed up the registration process for up to 15,000 Rohingya refugees stranded at the country’s border with Myanmar. More than half a million Rohingyas who have fled violence in Myanmar in recent weeks are already in refugee camps in Bangladesh, many of them in unregistered camps, where food, shelter, drinking water and sanitation are scarce. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.