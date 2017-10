Men outnumber women by 5 to 1 in the U.S. Congress. But now some are calling the 2018 election “The Year of the Woman,” as many women -- even those with no experience -- jump into political races. For some, this comes in reaction to the election of President Trump, which was protested by tens of thousands of American women. We set out to find a Democrat and a Republican who were inspired to run for the first time in their lives. VOA’s Carolyn Presutti reports.