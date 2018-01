U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has promised unwavering U.S. support for the people of Iran. In an interview with VOA Wednesday, Pence was critical of the previous administration for doing what he said was too little to support Iranians protesting the controversial 2009 election. Observers say the current unrest is a result of long-simmering discontent with the country's repressive regime and signals its demise. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has more.