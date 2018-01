Under pressure from U.S. lawmakers, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will convene an accountability review board to probe the health attacks on 24 American diplomatic personnel in Cuba. At a Senate hearing Tuesday, State Department officials defended their response to the mysterious attacks, but admitted they still do not know who is responsible or what methods were used to hurt U.S. diplomats. VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports from the State Department.