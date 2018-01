Since before he took office, Donald Trump has been involved in a running feud with many of America’s most influential media institutions, accusing them of spreading ‘fake news’ about him. The president plans to wrap up his first year in office this week by awarding what he calls The Fake News Awards. His comments have helped deepen the partisan divide among Americans about the trustworthiness of the news they receive. VOA White House Correspondent Peter Heinlein reports.