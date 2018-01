U.S. Vice President Mike Pence wrapped up his Middle East trip Tuesday after a visit to Israel and stops in Egypt and Jordan. But the Palestinian leaders refused to meet with him after President Donald Trump said the United States recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Pence told Israeli leaders the United States will offer its Middle East peace plan later this year. But as VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports, it is not clear if the angry Palestinian leaders will consider any new U.S. peace plan.