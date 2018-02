Students of the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people in a mass shooting on Valentine's Day (February 14) vow they will not stay quiet in the face of continuing danger from guns. One of them, Emma Gonzalez, has become the face of a student revolt against lax U.S. gun laws after she condemned the politicians, including U.S. President Donald Trump, who have accepted campaign contributions from the National Rifle Association.VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.