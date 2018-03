With the rising cost of healthcare in the U.S., and the growing demand for services by those who can least afford them, two doctors in Clarkston, Georgia, made a commitment to do something about it. Founded five years ago, the non-profit Clarkston Community Health Center wanted to make a difference - by providing free treatments and services for lower-income residents in the city of Clarkston and its surrounding communities. Saleh Damiger from VOA's Kurdish Service filed this report.