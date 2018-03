The dismissal of U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson after just over a year in service has not been a huge surprise, but its manner and timing was. It was no secret that U.S. President Donald Trump and his chief diplomat did not see eye-to-eye on several foreign policy issues and the president had already fired a number of his aides. VOA's Zlatica Hoke looks into reactions to Tillerson's abrupt dismissal.