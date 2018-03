Sub-Saharan Africa has the youngest population in the world, and it is growing rapidly. By 2030, the United Nations estimates the region will be home to a quarter of the world's 15-to-24-year-olds. How will African countries cope with this sizable new generation striving to study and work? Universities on the continent are already overwhelmed. For VOA, Sofia Christensen has the second of three reports on the issue from Senegal’s largest public university.