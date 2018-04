The U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley says the United States will respond to a suspected deadly chemical weapons attack in Douma, whether the U.N. Security Council finally takes action to protect the people of Syria or not. President Donald Trump is consulting with his national security team and says he will make a decision on whether or not to retaliate militarily within hours. VOA diplomatic correspondent Cindy Saine reports from the State Department.