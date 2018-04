Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says his country is prepared to resume its nuclear program if U.S. President Donald Trump breaks the 2015 nuclear deal. Trump has criticized the agreement made between Iran and six other nations, including the United States, and said he would not recertify Iran's compliance by the due date, May 12, if it is not "fixed." Trump's French and German counterparts warn that an imperfect deal with Iran is better than none. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.