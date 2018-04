This week’s summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (to be held on Friday, April 27) is expected to produce a denuclearization framework that U.S. President Donald Trump could support when he meets with Kim in May or June. The North’s reassuring outreach of late, including its decision to unilaterally suspend all nuclear and missile tests, has set an optimistic tone that a deal can be reached. VOA’s Brian Padden in Seoul.