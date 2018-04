Kenya’s High Court is considering whether or not to repeal parts of a colonial-era law banning sex between people of the same gender, a crime punishable by up to 14 years in prison. Rights groups say the law violates the constitution and opens the way to discrimination and abuse of sexual minorities. However, homosexuality remains far from accepted in Kenya, and religious groups have urged the court to uphold the existing law. VOA’s Daniel Schearf reports from Nairobi.