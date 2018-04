North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in met at the village of Panmunjom, the historic site where the Korean War armistice was signed in 1953, for the start of talks between the two countries. This is the third inter-Korean summit, but it's the first time that a leader from the communist North entered the democratic South. South Korea held a welcoming ceremony for the North Korean leader, including a military honor guard review.