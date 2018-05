India’s battle with hunger has been a long one. According to a UN report, over 190 million Indians go hungry every day. This, while tons of food go waste in hotels, restaurants and wedding dinners. A volunteer organization called the Robinhood Army is trying to bridge the gap between left-over food and those who need it, not just in India, but in 12 other nations. Ritul Joshi caught up with the Robinhood Army in New Delhi.