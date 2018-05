Lava sputtering from Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano has inflicted serious injuries to a resident of the Big Island and is posing new threats as it flows toward the Pacific Ocean. An unnamed man was reportedly hit by a “lava spatter” as he sat on the balcony of his property in the town of Pahoa on Saturday. Officials also fear that lava streams from the latest eruptions could block major evacuation routes. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.