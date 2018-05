For Muslims, the month of Ramadan (May 15-June 15) is a time of reaching out to people who are less fortunate. Islamic Relief USA is providing thousands of special Ramadan food packages to people in need in several cities in the United States. The nonprofit in Alexandria, VA, is contributing humanitarian aid to more than 40 countries around the world. VOA’s Deborah Block takes us to the Washington area where the Ramadan food packages are making the lives of some local families a little easier.