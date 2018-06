After years of research and 400 million dollars from investors, Impossible Foods has produced the hottest new item on the vegan market, meat-free burgers. The goal of the California-based start-up is to make an all-natural organic product that could deliver the pleasure people get from eating meat, but with no cholesterol, antibiotics, hormones, harmful bacteria... or meat. Faiza Elmasry has the story. Faith Lapidus narrates.