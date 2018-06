Just days ahead of the United Nations-designated World Refugee Day (June 20) hundreds of migrants have landed on the Spanish coast. Three ships brought more than 600 migrants to Spain's port of Valencia on Sunday after Spain's coast guard on Friday and Saturday saved more than 900 migrants in the Gibraltar Strait. Southern European countries are calling for a solution to the crisis caused by huge waves of migrants arriving on their shores. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.